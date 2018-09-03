US service member killed, another wounded in Afghanistan

Outgoing U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson, second from left, listens as incoming U.S. Army Gen. Austin Miller, third from left, looks at him before the change of command ceremony starts at Resolute Support headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Miller has assumed command of the 41-nation NATO mission in Afghanistan following a handover ceremony. A U.S. service member has been killed and another wounded in an apparent insider attack in eastern Afghanistan. In a statement Monday, Miller says “the sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to Afghanistan to protect his country is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him.” He added, “Our duty now is to honor him, care for his family and continue our mission.” Massoud Hossaini AP Photo