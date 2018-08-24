Alabama pastor believes ‘witchcraft’ is endangering Trump’s presidency

Pastor John A. Kilpatrick told congregants on Aug. 19 at Church of His Presence in Daphne, Alabama, that President Trump faces “witchcraft” and a showdown with the “deep state."
Did Trump really say this?

"Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," President Donald Trump told a crowd of about 4,000 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention Tuesday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.