Democrats look to longshot territory for midterm gains

Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval speaks at a fundraising event for his 1st House District campaign challenge to veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot at a supporters home, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Maineville, Ohio. The Democratic candidate for Congress in southwest Ohio jokes that besides already going against the electoral odds, he’s a “brown dude with a funny name.” But 35-year-old Aftab Pureval is attracting national attention as tries to unseat veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot, part of the Cincinnati-area political landscape for three decades. John Minchillo AP Photo