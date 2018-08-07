Ferguson councilman seeks to oust 7-term county prosecutor

In this June 30, 2018, photo, Wesley Bell, a candidate for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, addresses the crowd during a protest about the Trump Administration’s policy of family separation and detention at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch is facing Ferguson City Councilman Bell, a 43-year-old former prosecutor and judge. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) David Carson AP