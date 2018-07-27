NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

FILE - This Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Civil Defense workers inspecting a damaged building after a bombing that targeted the office of a militant group consisting of foreign fighters in Idlib, Syria. On Friday, July 27, 2018, The Associated Press has found that stories circulating on the internet that the Pentagon is inviting ISIS terrorists disguised as Syrian White Helmet rescuers to enter the United States are untrue. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)