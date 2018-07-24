Georgia settles 5 key runoff races beyond Kemp victory

Georgia voters cast ballots Tuesday to settle several key primary campaigns besides the heated Republican race for governor.
As Secretary of State Brian Kemp won a final showdown with Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in the GOP contest to succeed Gov. Nathan Deal, voters were also deciding Republican runoffs for the two statewide offices that Cagle and Kemp are vacating.
Democratic voters, meanwhile, were picking a nominee to challenge Georgia's GOP state school superintendent in November, and also selecting Democratic opponents for two Republican congressmen.
Here's a look at Tuesday's down-ballot runoff races in Georgia.
___
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Two former Republican colleagues from the Georgia legislature are waging a heated runoff race to win the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor.
State Sen. David Shafer of Duluth has served at the state Capitol since 2002 and once was the Senate's president pro tempore. Former Rep. Geoff Duncan of Cumming spent five years in the House. They're competing for a chance to succeed Cagle in the state's No. 2 elected office, whose main job is to preside over the Senate.
Shafer has promoted scrapping Georgia's income tax and replacing it with a state sales tax. Duncan has cast himself as an outsider, despite his time as a state lawmaker, and accused Shafer of profiting from his 16 years in office.
The runoff winner will face Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico, a Marietta businesswoman, in the November general election.
___
SECRETARY OF STATE
Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger won a primary runoff for a shot at becoming the state's top elections official.
Raffensperger of Johns Creek defeated former Alpharetta mayor David Belle Isle to win the GOP nomination for secretary of state. The winner advances to the fall campaign against Democrat John Barrow of Athens, a former Georgia congressman seeking a political comeback after losing his seat in 2014.
The secretary of state's office is currently held by Kemp, who passed on seeking re-election in order to run for governor.
Raffensperger and Bell Isle were the top vote getters in a four-way GOP primary May 22. Both candidates made upgrading Georgia's electronic voting machines for improved security their top priority.
The secretary of state's office oversees elections in Georgia as well as corporate filings and professional licensing.
___
SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT
A former leader of the National PTA has won the Democratic nomination to challenge Georgia's Republican school superintendent in the fall.
Otha Thornton Jr. of Richmond Hill defeated Sid Chapman of Griffin in the Democrat runoff for state schools chief. The retired Army lieutenant colonel will take on GOP School Superintendent Richard Woods in the November general election.
In 2013, Thornton became the first black man named president of the National PTA. He was endorsed by Arne Duncan, who served as education secretary under President Barack Obama.
Thornton defeated an experienced and well-connected educator. Chapman is a former classroom teacher as well as a past president of the Georgia Association of Educators. He was endorsed former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes.
___
CONGRESSIONAL RUNOFFS
Voters in metro Atlanta are picking Democratic challengers for two of Georgia's Republican congressmen.
In the 6th Congressional District, Kevin Abel of Sandy Springs faces fellow Democrat Lucy McBath of Marietta. Able owns a technology consulting company. McBath is a gun control activist whose teenage son was fatally shot in Florida in 2012.
The runoff winner will challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Karen Handel, whose victory over Democrat Jon Ossoff in a special election last year capped a $50 million campaign that was the most expensive U.S. House race in history.
A Democratic runoff in the neighboring 7th Congressional District pits Carolyn Bourdeaux of Suwanee against David Kim of Duluth. Bourdeaux is a professor and former director of the state Senate Budget and Evaluation Office. Kim publishes books and magazines for teenagers.
The winning Democrat will face GOP Rep. Rob Woodall in the fall election.
Comments