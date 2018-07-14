As Supreme Court battle roils DC, suburban voters shrug

Marlene Burkgren, 67, of Ashburn, Va., teaches a Tai Chi class at Cascades Loudoun County Senior Center, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Sterling, Va. It stands to shift the direction of the nation’s highest court for decades, but President Donald Trump’s move to fill a Supreme Court vacancy has barely cracked the consciousness of voters in the nation’s top political battlegrounds. In northern Virginia, here two-term Congresswoman Barbara Comstock is considered one of the nation’s most vulnerable Republicans, Burkgren says she feels powerless to stop Trump’s party from confirming Kavanaugh. “I’m a little disappointed with the way things have worked out,” said Burkgren, a volunteer teach tai chi teacher at the local senior center.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Carolyn Kaster AP