Lithuanian asks appeals court to reverse extradition ruling

FILE - This 2012 file photo provided by Juozas Valiušaitis shows Neringa Venckiene in Lithuania. Venckiene, a former Lithuanian judge and parliamentarian jailed in Chicago at her homeland’s request fears death if she’s extradited because she helped expose a network of influential pedophiles in the country. A U.S. District Court judge refused to halt her extradition to her homeland, Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Chicago. After the legal defeat her lawyers said they’d promptly appeal to an federal appeals court. Ccourtesy Juozas Valiušaitis via AP, File) Juozas Valiušaitis AP