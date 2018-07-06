Mother confronts EPA Director Scott Pruitt at Washington restaurant
A woman holding her toddler confronted EPA chief Scott Pruitt at a Washington, D.C. restaurant on July 2, 2018, calling for his resignation over his record, stance on climate change and recent scandals. Pruitt resigned from his position on July 5.
Former Alaska governor and vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin came to Kansas City Wednesday to campaign for Tony Monetti, a Republican running for U.S. Senate in Missouri. The rally was held at the Power & Light District.
Bowing to pressure from anxious allies, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the U.S. border illegally.
Activists with the Metro D.C. branch of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) confronted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for the Trump administration's immigration policies as she ate at a Mexican restaurant Tuesday.
President Trump continued his assertion that Democrats are to blame for children being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. He said that changes to immigration laws could be made quickly if they were willing to negotiate with him.
Seattle Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales talks about maybe one of his finer starts of the season only for the sake of how he had to battle through six innings against Mike Trout and the Angels. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon dived on the other side of second base to snare a line drive off the bat of Ian Kinsler in the eighth inning as part of the Mariners' 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Video highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Miami-Dade police in Florida are looking for a man who filmed himself setting off a firework inside a Dollar Tree store near The Falls mall in southwest Miami-Dade on July 4th. The social media prankster goes by Doogang3x on Instagram.