3 sites to open for early voting in Shelby County

The election commission in Tennessee's largest county has agreed to open three voting locations for the first four days of early voting.
But the commission's action on Friday angered a mostly Democratic crowd that wanted commissioners to open all voting sites at the same time.
The Commercial Appeal reports that the commission voted unanimously to open three voting sites on July 13.
One site is in an area where Republicans turn out in higher numbers, and another is where Democratic turnout is larger. The other site is the commission's operations center.
More than 65 people attended the special meeting, and 26 people addressed the commission during the public comments period. The turnout illustrates how the issue has become a lightning rod for Democrats.
Early voting runs from July 13 through July 28.
