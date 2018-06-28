Trump floats chief of staff replacements amid shake-up

In this June 6, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly attends a briefing on this year's hurricane season at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters in Washington. Speculation over Kelly's departure has become a routine Washington parlor game, but rumors swirled about Kelly’s fate again on Thursday, June 28, as Trump prepares to overhaul his communications team amid a slew of departures. Andrew Harnik AP Photo