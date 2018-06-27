AP PHOTOS: Immigrant parents try to reunite with kids

Migrant parents including Iris, from Honduras, left, Gustavo, from Guatamala, standing in green, Wilson Romero, from Honduras, standing, and Christian, from Honduras, seated in gray, socialize outside the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the home as they wait to be reunited with their children. If the Trump administration has any hope of complying with a judge's order to reunite thousands of migrant children and parents within 30 days, it's going to have to clear away the red tape and confusion many immigrants have encountered so far. Matt York AP Photo