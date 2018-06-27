The reaction to the travel ban decision

Bowing to pressure from anxious allies, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the U.S. border illegally.
Activists with the Metro D.C. branch of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) confronted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for the Trump administration's immigration policies as she ate at a Mexican restaurant Tuesday.
President Trump continued his assertion that Democrats are to blame for children being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. He said that changes to immigration laws could be made quickly if they were willing to negotiate with him.
Cheryl Strange, the Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services, responds to the loss of Western State Hospital's federal certification in a taped message to employees of the psychiatric facility in Lakewood. DSHS oversees the hospital.
Crews work building practice fire lines during the Monday morning training session for the Dept. of Natural Resources' western Washington interagency fire training academy on Joint Base Lewis McChord property near the town of Rainier..
Brock Long of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue tells about the rescue of two rafters, a woman and her granddaughter, from the Columbia River near Hover Park in Finley. Wind and river current pushed the two from shore and downstream towards Wallula.
A tractor trailer carrying upwards of 5000 live chickens tipped over while attempting a u-turn in Washington state. Video from a state trooper captures the mess. It's unknown how many of the chickens died.