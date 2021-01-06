After violence at the Capitol, Idaho Sens. Crapo, Risch reject challenge to electoral votes

Idaho’s U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo voted against an objection to Arizona’s Electoral College votes late Wednesday, joining all but six GOP senators that supported the challenge. The Republican-controlled Senate vote essentially guarantees that the presidential election results will stand with Joe Biden as president-elect.

The House and Senate will resume a joint session to count the remaining electoral votes. But the Senate is unlikely to vote against any other challenge to electoral votes, and the House also in a 303-121 vote rejected the objection.

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz spearheaded the objection to Arizona’s electoral votes shortly before thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress to delay the certification of the Electoral College count. The Senate struck down the objection in a 93-6 vote, and many Senate Republicans reversed course after the violence.

Idaho’s delegates remained silent throughout the debate.

In the U.S. House, Rep. Russ Fulcher, who said he would object to some states’ electoral count, was the only Idaho delegate to publicly indicate how he would vote ahead of the certification process. Fulcher hasn’t publicly stated whether he still planned to object, but most House Republicans continued to support the objection after the rioters stormed the building.

In a statement released after the Senate vote, Crapo warned that undercutting the system in place would remove states’ authority to decide where their Electoral College votes go and “diminish Idaho’s role in electing future presidents” — an outcome he said has been “sought for years, but it would be a serious mistake.”

“Any effort by Congress to abandon the Electoral College’s constitutional significance for states to certify and send their Electors would set a dangerous precedent I cannot support,” Crapo said in his statement.

Risch in a press release said Wednesday’s riot was “unpatriotic and un-American in the extreme” and an attempt to disrupt a process “at the heart of democracy.”

“The business we conducted today showed there is deep distrust in the integrity and veracity of our elections,” Risch said. “We need to restore American’s faith in our voting process. I am committed to pursue that so all of America has the benefit of what we enjoy in Idaho — solid confidence in the outcome of our elections.”

All four Idaho congressional delegates decried the violence Wednesday afternoon but didn’t elaborate on their voting positions.