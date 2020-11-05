Steelers share the wealth, buy dinner for election workers in Pennsylvania

The Pittsburgh Steelers bought dinner for election workers in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. AP

The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers went the extra mile for election workers working overtime during the election in one Pennsylvania county on Wednesday evening.

In a video posted on Allegheny County’s official twitter account, the NFL team bought dinner for 65 election workers, making sure that they were well fed as they counted ballots for the tense presidential election.

Thank you, ⁦@steelers⁩, for your kindness. Chicken, rigatoni, veggies, rolls, pies and more! We’re grateful for the wonderful food from ⁦@TheGooseExpress⁩ pic.twitter.com/1KWs6E2Zeg — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 5, 2020

“We figured it was a good opportunity to help them give back,” Amanda Wood, an employee from caterer The Goose Express, told CNN.

Allegheny County remains a key player as votes are counted in the state, according to CNN. It’s the second-most populous county, with around 1.2 million people as of 2018.

The Steelers have been actively participating in the presidential election, with head coach Mike Tomlin appearing in a September public service announcement, urging people to vote by mail.

“We’re professionally focused, but we’ve been talking continually about being active participants in the political process and exercising our right to vote,” Tomlin said in a news conference Tuesday. “It requires no special meeting or no point of emphasis today. We all know what today is.”