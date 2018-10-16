Washington’s carbon tax initiative would charge fee on polluters, spend money on clean energy
Washington state's Initiative 1631 would place a $15-per-ton fee on carbon pollution, potentially generating billions of dollars for clean energy projects. Backers say it will mean cleaner air; opponents say it lacks accountability.
