Benton commissioners meet Tuesday to choose next sheriff after voter recall

Benton County may have a second new sheriff within a 2-month span after commissioners meet this week to fill Jerry Hatcher’s unexpired term.

Hatcher was recalled by the Benton County voters in August after serving as the county’s top cop for four years.

Jon Law, one of the department’s commanders, was selected Aug. 17 as interim sheriff after the election was certified.

A special board meeting is scheduled Tuesday for county commissioners to interview the three candidates recommended by the Benton County Republican Party, and possibly appoint their top choice.

The replacement must come from the same party that Hatcher represented when he was elected.

Acting Sheriff Law is one of the top three applicants, along with former Commander Tom Croskrey and retired jail Capt. John Hodge.

The 1:30 p.m. meeting will be in the commissioners’ conference room at the Benton County Justice Center, 7122 W. Okanogan Place in Kennewick.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting, but also can watch a live broadcast of the discussion online.

The next election for sheriff will be in 2022, with a new 4-year term starting January 2023.