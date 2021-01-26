Politics & Government

Tribal rights, criminal justice reform on AG Ferguson’s 2021 legislative agenda

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks at a news conference in Seattle. Washington state sued Johnson & Johnson on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, claiming the company was negligent when it used deceptive marketing to say the drugs were effective for treating pain and were unlikely to cause addiction. The lawsuit filed Thursday says the company that supplies raw materials used to make opiates drove the pharmaceutical industry to recklessly expand the production of the drugs. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo

Tribal rights and criminal justice reform are high on Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s agenda for this legislative agenda.

Ferguson’s legislative slate, which was announced Friday, includes a bill to enshrine in state law the Attorney General’s Office’s first-of-its-kind policy that requires the office to obtain informed consent from Washington’s 29 federally recognized tribes before initiating a program or project that affects tribes, tribal rights, tribal lands and sacred sites.

Along with his tribal agenda, Ferguson is re-introducing his legislation abolishing the death penalty and limiting high-capacity magazines.

HIs agenda also includes a new bill requiring the collection and publication of data on the use of deadly force by law enforcement, which already has passed out of committee with bipartisan support, and another prohibiting price gouging during emergencies.

“My office enforces and defends state law — and we also work to improve state law to benefit Washingtonians,” Ferguson said in a statement.

Here are some of the key issues on his agenda:

Public safety and criminal justice reform

Respecting tribal treaty rights

Consumer protections

