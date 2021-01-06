Hundreds rally peacefully in Olympia as chaos reigns in nation’s Capitol

Rally organizer Lindsey Nguyen thanks the hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered on the steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia on Wednesday to protest what they believe are tampered results in the November election. sbloom@theolympian.com

Hundreds gathered on the Washington state Capitol Campus in Olympia mid-day Wednesday in support of President Donald Trump and his vow to continue to reject the November election results validated in all 50 states.

Trump garnered 232 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden’s 306. As Congress met in Washington, D.C., to certify those results, Trump supporters at the nation’s Capitol breached barricades and clashed with police, according to national reports. The U.S. Capitol building was put on lockdown, and some protesters forced their way into chambers.

In Olympia, the happenings had remained peaceful as of mid-afternoon. Speakers that included Joey Gibson, a leader of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, continued to repeat unfounded allegations of election fraud and railed against pandemic restrictions imposed by Gov. Jay Inslee.

The state Department of Enterprise Services was aware of at least three unpermitted events planned to start at noon, all with similar aims. One was among the “Operation Occupy the Capitol/MAGA Rally at the Capital” events planned across U.S. states., another was branded “Stop the Steal,” and the third, “Speak Truth” rally, billed itself a response to Trump’s call to protest.

And it was clear the people gathered on the steps of the Legislative Building were not a homogeneous group. At one point during the gathering, a participant interrupted Gibson with news that the crowd in D.C. had stormed the Capitol. “It’s war now!” he yelled. Some people cheered but others dismissed him.

Pro-Trump protests and counter-protests have become commonplace in Olympia since the fall and have escalated to violence. In two recent cases, protesters have fired guns — once sending an Olympia resident to the hospital for surgery.