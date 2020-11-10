Whatcom legislator seeks end to Washington’s all-mail voting

State Sen. Doug Ericksen is preparing legislation to return Washington state to in-person voting, require voter ID at the polls and invalidate most ballots that arrive by mail after Election Day.

Ericksen, a Ferndale Republican, claimed without providing evidence or citing specifics that there are “longstanding concerns” about election security.

“Nothing is more secure than the neighborhood voting booth, with poll workers checking to make sure every voter is entitled to cast a ballot,” Ericksen said in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 10. “Washington has gotten off lucky for a decade. But the disarray in other states this year ought to teach us that we are vulnerable, too.”

Much of what Ericksen claimed was “disarray” occurred in states whose Legislatures prevented them from processing ballots before Election Day, which is a time-consuming process.

In Washington state, which has been voting mostly by mail for nearly two decades, ballots are processed as they arrive.

Processing means that voter registration and signatures are verified and ballots are scanned into an “air-gapped” computer system not connected to the internet.

In Washington, results are tabulated after 8 p.m. Election Day and results are available quickly because the ballots were processed beforehand.

This story will be updated.