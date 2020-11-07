I-976 supporters ask Supreme Court for reconsideration of $30 car tabs decision

Supporters of I-976, an initiative voters passed last year that sought to reduce the cost of car tabs, have asked the Washington State Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling that struck down the initiative.

King County, Seattle and other jurisdictions filed a lawsuit, Garfield County Transportation Authority, et al v. State of Washington, to challenge Initiative 976 after it passed. The high court heard oral arguments in the case earlier this year.

Then Justice Steven González wrote for the majority last month: “Initiative Measure 976 (I-976) contains more than one subject, and its subject is not accurately expressed in its title. Accordingly, it is unconstitutional.”

Of the nine justices, all but Barbara Madsen signed the opinion. In her concurring opinion she said: “Though I disagree with the majority that I-976 violates the subject-in-title rule, I agree that the measure contains an impermissible separate subject and is unconstitutional for that reason.”

An attorney representing Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier, an intervening party in the case, filed a motion for reconsideration Wednesday.

“Didier seeks reconsideration of this Court’s opinion and a new holding which would declare I-976 to contain a single subject and there was no subject-in-title violation, and to otherwise declare the expression of over 1 million voters to be constitutional as it relates to Article II, section 19,” the motion said in part.

That part of the state constitution says “No bill shall embrace more than one subject, and that shall be expressed in the title.”

Initiative 976 aimed to limit car tabs to $30 ($43.25 with fees).

Sound Transit — the transportation agency that serves King, Pierce and Snohomish counties — has said that reducing the car tab revenue would mean projects such as light rail expansion in the region would be delayed or cut.

Voters approved the Sound Transit 3 construction package in 2016, raising the motor vehicle excise tax to pay for the projects. In some cases vehicle registration costs several hundred dollars in those counties.

King and Snohomish county voters passed ST3. Most votes in Pierce County were against it. Pierce County voters approved I-976 by 66 percent, compared to 53 percent statewide.