Washington State Senate to mix in-person and virtual work during 2021 session

Many of the Washington State Senate’s operations will be virtual when they convene in January, according to its COVID-19 plan for the 2021 legislative session.

Committee meetings and public testimony will be virtual, legislative buildings will be closed to the public, and some votes on the floor will be cast through a video system, according to the plan the Facilities and Operations Committee passed 4-3 Thursday.

“These guidelines direct the members, staff, and workspaces of the Senate and are not intended to address the House of Representatives or Department of Enterprise Services staff or activities,” the plan says. “This document is based on the latest guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health, local public health authorities, the Department of Labor & Industries, and the Governor’s Office and will be regularly updated.”

The plan includes standard safety precautions such as masks and social distancing.

“Any person authorized to work on-site during the legislative session will be required to wear a mask in all legislative facilities unless alone in their office,” it says. “This includes hallways, bathrooms, and outdoor locations where social distancing of at least 6 feet is difficult to maintain.”

Those working in the Legislative buildings will answer daily heath screening questions and get temperature checks, and employees will sign in and out of buildings. Those buildings will be closed to the public, and senate employees will be encouraged to telework when they can.

“Legislative facilities will be open to authorized employees and legislators only,” the plan says. “Legislative facilities will remain closed to the public and guests. Each building entrance will have information to assist members of the public who arrive on campus with remotely contacting their legislators.”

A limited number of members and staff will be allowed on the floor of the Senate, and others will participate through a secure video system from their offices or from home. The number allowed in-person will be decided closer to session, based on the COVID-19 rate and guidance from the Department of Health, and can be changed by the the Facilities and Operations Committee.

“For planning purposes, the expectation will be based on current guidance from DOH and the Olympia Fire Department,” the plan says. “... The Olympia Fire Marshal has advised that the Senate Floor Capacity is 70 people and, in considering the extra space afforded by the Senate wings, has recommended a capacity limit of 21-30 individuals inclusive of members and staff.”

As for how they’ll decide who gets to be there in-person, the plan says: “Caucuses will select the members and staff who will be physically present on the Senate Floor and wings and provide that list to the Secretary of the Senate and the Floor Leader at the beginning of each day. The list may change from day to day but may not change throughout the day due to necessary cleaning and disinfecting measures that must be taken.”

The plan notes there will have to be an in-person quorum of 25 the first day of the session to modify the rules. They’ll social distance and vote in shifts.

Caucus meetings will be remote. So will committee meetings. The public will be able to testify by Zoom by signing up “up to one hour in advance,” the plan says.

“The Senate will livestream all floor and committee action to a Senate YouTube channel. TVW will also broadcast all floor and committee action via their cable and web streaming platforms.”