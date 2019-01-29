Barrier, not wall, is okay, says House’s top Republican

“It doesn’t have to be a wall,” the House’s top Republican said Tuesday on the eve of talks to resolve the border security dispute that paralyzed Washington for weeks.
“Physical barriers would be fine,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told McClatchy and other reporters Tuesday.
“What a barrier does is still the same thing,” the California Republican said. “It’s a 30 foot steel slat. That’s a barrier. To me it’s not a different interpretation.”
McCarthy’s view appears to echo that of President Donald Trump, who has also said in recent days that barriers were acceptable. Members of Congress from both parties are scheduled Wednesday afternoon to hold their first meeting to resolve differences on border security policy.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
They face a Feb. 15 deadline. While President Donald Trump has re-emphasized in recent days he wants a U.S.-Mexico border wall, he has also hinted he would settle for strong barriers.
Asked if his use of the word “barrier” instead of “wall” was a change in position, McCarthy said, “No, it’s the same thing to me.”
He said he had spoken to Trump about the language.
“Even inside as you watched his press (conference), he said call it a barrier, call it a wall, I don’t care what you call it,” McCarthy said. “He has said that numerous times. To him it means the same thing.”
When Trump announced Friday that the 35-day partial government shutdown was ending, he said, “We really have no choice but to build a powerful wall or steel barrier.”
He appeared to be moving towards the position McCarthy offered Tuesday.
“We do not need 2,000 miles of concrete wall from sea to shining sea. We never did” Trump said.
“We never did. We never proposed that. We never wanted that, because we have barriers at the border where natural structures are as good as anything that we can build,” he said.
Comments