Jim Clyburn sees clear path to securing No. 3 leadership position

Rep. Jim Clyburn now has a clear path to becoming the House majority whip, the chamber’s third-ranking leadership position.
Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colorado, the South Carolina Democrat’s opponent for the leadership position, withdrew her bid on Monday.
In a statement, DeGette said her colleagues were feeling “pressure ... to return the three senior leaders to their posts without opposition. We have enough work to do without this internal pressure.”
Clyburn wants to take back the job he held the last time the party was in the majority, from 2007 to 2011. Minority leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and minority whip Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, are running for speaker and majority leader, respectively.
Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress and currently the sole black lawmaker in leadership, was also the only member of the “top three” slate to face a challenger.
Many of Clyburn’s allies, including Congressional Black Caucus chairman Cedric Richmond, D-Louisiana, called this dynamic “insulting.” Clyburn said he was hearing that pro-DeGette members were describing him as a “figurehead,” using racially-charged “dog whistles” to detract from his campaign.
Clyburn’s de-facto campaign manager, Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-North Carolina, announced Friday that Clyburn had secured the votes to be majority whip.
