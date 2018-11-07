Attorney General Jeff Sessions submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, one day after Democrats took the U.S. House of Representatives and the Republicans strengthened their control of the U.S. Senate.
Jeff Sessions resigns as Attorney General, Trump tweets on day after midterm elections

By Josh Magness

November 07, 2018 11:58 AM

President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Wednesday that he replaced Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States,” the tweet read. He will serve our Country well...

“....We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.”



The replacement raises questions about the future of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and obstruction of justice.


The Department of Justice shared a letter from Sessions showing that he “submitted his resignation” at the request of Trump.


Sessions was often a target of Trump’s after he recused himself from the Russia investigation in May 2017, as noted by The New York Times. Trump tweeted this June that “the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself.”

“I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted , so many lives ruined... and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion!”

