Jeff Sessions resigns as Attorney General, Trump tweets on day after midterm elections

President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Wednesday that he replaced Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
“We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States,” the tweet read. He will serve our Country well...
“....We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.”
Sessions was often a target of Trump’s after he recused himself from the Russia investigation in May 2017, as noted by The New York Times. Trump tweeted this June that “the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself.”
“I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted , so many lives ruined... and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion!”
Comments