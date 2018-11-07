Trump faces a Washington he never wanted. Here’s what he can do.

President Donald Trump awoke to a different Washington Wednesday, facing for the time a Democratic House that is both opposed to his vision for the nation and determined to investigate his administration — a combination that will make it virtually impossible to accomplish much in his second two years in office.

There are only a handful of issues that Trump and a progressive Democratic House might try to work on together — spending money to repair the nation’s highways, airports and bridges and offering tax breaks to middle-class families — but even with those, Republicans and Democrats are far apart on the details, according to members of both parties.

And House Democrats have already made it clear that they will use their new power to subpoena documents and force administration officials to testify about a slew of issues from aides using private email for government business to agencies spending taxpayer money at Trump resorts, to the so-called Russia investigation that will make compromises even more difficult.

Many House Democrats who won did so on a message of holding Trump accountable. “Mr.. President, ready or not, here we come,” said Democrat Donna Shalala, who was elected to a district held by a Republican, as she left the stage of her victory party.

“Today is about… restoring the Constitution and checks and balance to the Trump administration,” said Nancy Pelosi, the House Democratic leader who expects to be elected speaker.

Trump called Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, Tuesday night., and plans to hold a midday news conference from the White House. Earlier this week he downplayed what would happen if Democrats won the House. “We’ll just have to work a little bit differently,” he said. “It’ll all work out.”

Trump will likely turn to executive orders even more to push his policy goals — a common tactic by presidents whose parties lose Congress and already one of this president’s favored practices even when his own party controlled Congress, according to two people familiar with his thinking. “I don’t think it’s a death knell for the agenda,” said a Trump adviser who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Republicans maintained control of the Senate, ensuring Trump will have at least some allies on Capitol Hill but their slim majority means they won’t be able to overcome the 60 votes needed to advance major legislation.

Ken Duberstein, President Ronald Reagan’s second-term chief of staff, said Democrats have an incentive to work with Trurmp because they will need to run on some accomplishments when they are on the ballot in 2020. “They can’t win just by saying they took the House,” he said.

William Galston, a former White House adviser to Bill Clinton, agreed. “The ones who did well in suburban districts in red states will think about how to position themselves for the next two years,” he said.

There’s not much time to get anything done. Soon, Trump and a slew of Democrats — including half dozen or more senators — will be running for president, all but ensuring that attempts to work on major legislation will stop after the 2020 race is in full swing later next year.





Trump will push Congress to find money for a border wall but Democrats will be looking for policy priorities in return, including providing a pathway to legal status for young immigrants who came to the country illegally. He may try to fulfill Republicans’ promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but Democrats will want to expand access to Medicaid and protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, an issue that helped them win the majority.

Some Trump allies predict Democrats will take their investigations too far, which will backfire on them in 2020 presidential election.

“It’s a gift from God,” said an adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign who is close to the White House. “We had to lose the House to win the White House in 2020. The Democrats are going to overreach so badly. They can’t help themselves.”

Democrats could investigate the firing of FBI Director James Comey, whether officials handling the nation’s secrets have the appropriate security clearances and the decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. They want to look further into whether Trump aides helped Russia interfere in the 2016 campaign, including what role, if any, the NRA played. And they want to examine Trump’s tax returns and study whether he is violating the Constitution by doing business with foreign governments.

“They can do whatever they want and I can do whatever I want,” Trump said earlier this week when asked about investigations. But on Wednesday, he sounded more defiant. “Two can play this game,” he declared.

If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

Some of Trump’s biggest critics will lead the committees investigating him: Adam Schiff would lead the Intelligence Committee;; Maxine Waters would lead the Financial Services Committee, Jerry Nadler would lead the Judiciary Committee, and Elijah Cummings would lead the Oversight Committee.

Cummings, D-Maryland, said Wednesday oversight has been “virtually nonexistent” for the past two years as Republicans failed to subpoena documents from the White House in dozens of inquiries when the White House has failed to comply.

“President Trump has been eroding the foundations of our democracy,” he said. “Yesterday, the American people voted to change that. They voted for transparency and accountability. They voted to make sure our government works effectively and efficiently for the American people. And they voted to bring integrity back to government.”

Those that helped elect Democrats said they would be watching to see if they followed through on holding Trump accountable.

“Voters will be watching for them to do the job they were elected to do right out of the gate,” said Tom Steyer, a billionaire activist who has pushed impeachment. “Winning a majority means very little if our leaders are unwilling to use their power to stand up for their constituents and our democracy.”