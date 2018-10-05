Kavanaugh protesters yell at Sen. Collins for voting ‘yes’ on procedural vote

Sen. Susan Collins, from Maine, told protesters outside her office she would vote “yes” in a procedural vote to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for Supreme Court Justice forward on October 5. They responded by yelling “no.”
