Protesters gather in DC to rally against Kavanaugh

First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, Oct. 2 on her first big solo international trip. Child well-being will be the focus of a five-day, four-country tour that will take her to all corners of the African continent.
The United States, Mexico and Canada agreed on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement just ahead of the midnight deadline imposed by the U.S. The agreement gives U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian dairy market.
President Donald Trump insulted a female ABC News reporter, telling her that she "never" thinks even before she had a chance to ask her question during a news conference on October 1, 2018 about the US-Canada-Mexico trade agreement.
The state’s Growth Management Hearings Board upheld regulations last week that prevent the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma from adding immigration detention beds. The GEO Group, which runs the facility, challenged the regulations.
Demonstrators raised their fists and walked slowly and silently down the hallway in front of Senator Susan Collins’ office in Washington on September 24 to protest Supreme Court hopeful Brett Kavanaugh. Reports said dozens of protesters were arrested
President Trump opened his statement to the U.N. General Assembly with a boast that his administration has accomplished more in less than two years than almost any other administration. His comments elicited laughter from the audience.
President Donald Trump held a rally in Las Vegas on September 20, where he touted administration's economic achievements. He also talked about the Paris accord withdrawal, and said he is an environmentalist, but also wants to provide jobs.
S.C. Congressman Ralph Norman, a Republican up for re-election, told a crowd of people at a debate Thursday in Rock Hill, that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an associate justice of the Supreme Court, said she had been assaulted by Abraham Lincoln.
Before the sexual assault accusation against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Mr.Trump weighed in on allegations against several men, including himself. His past statements reveal a man quick to defend other men.
