Kamala Harris leads walkout on Senate committee vote on Kavanaugh

An outraged Sen. Kamala Harris walked out of the room after Senate Judiciary Republicans set a vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Friday morning.
Republican Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called for a vote that would set up a later vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination by the committee. Democrats tried to make points of order as the roll was called over their protests. Each of the 11 Republicans approved setting the vote.
When the roll for Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, and Harris was called, both were silent. They were shaking their heads, but didn’t make a sound.
“They’re refusing to vote because this is so unfair, Mr. chairman,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota.
The vote to recommend whether Kavanaugh should be the nominee, which would send the nomination to the full Senate, was set for 1:30. The vote to do so was approved, with all Republicans voting aye and eight votes, all Democrats, voting no.
Harris then walked out of the room with her staff, and was immediately followed by Sens. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Richard Blumenthal, D- Connecticut. That left seven Democrats still in the hearing, including top Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California.
“Moments ago I walked out of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Kavanaugh,” Harris tweeted after. “This hearing is a sham and Dr. Ford and the American people deserve better.”
