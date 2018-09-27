Kavanaugh interrupts Feinstein during hearing

Demonstrators raised their fists and walked slowly and silently down the hallway in front of Senator Susan Collins’ office in Washington on September 24 to protest Supreme Court hopeful Brett Kavanaugh. Reports said dozens of protesters were arrested
The state’s Growth Management Hearings Board upheld regulations last week that prevent the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma from adding immigration detention beds. The GEO Group, which runs the facility, challenged the regulations.
President Trump opened his statement to the U.N. General Assembly with a boast that his administration has accomplished more in less than two years than almost any other administration. His comments elicited laughter from the audience.
President Donald Trump held a rally in Las Vegas on September 20, where he touted administration's economic achievements. He also talked about the Paris accord withdrawal, and said he is an environmentalist, but also wants to provide jobs.
S.C. Congressman Ralph Norman, a Republican up for re-election, told a crowd of people at a debate Thursday in Rock Hill, that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an associate justice of the Supreme Court, said she had been assaulted by Abraham Lincoln.
Before the sexual assault accusation against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Mr.Trump weighed in on allegations against several men, including himself. His past statements reveal a man quick to defend other men.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser should testify under oath, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on September 17, 2018. The woman is willing to tell her story to a Senate panel considering his nomination to the Supreme Court, her lawyer said .
While speaking in New Delhi on Sept. 6, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied writing an opinion piece published in the New York Times. An anonymous senior administration official claimed to be part of a “resistance” working inside the White House.
U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, a Chicago Democrat, announced on the floor of the House that he sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to resign to "spare the nation from this ongoing nightmare."
