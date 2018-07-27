What the audio of Cohen and Trump could reveal

A tape of a 2016 conversation between President Trump and his former lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, sheds new light on hush money payments to a former Playboy model — but questions remain.
Did Trump really say this?

"Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening," President Donald Trump told a crowd of about 4,000 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention Tuesday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

China trade tensions worry US farmers

The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.