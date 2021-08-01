Myanmar military leader says elections will be in 2 years

Myanmar’s military regime said it’s forming a caretaker government and will install army chief Min Aung Hlaing as premier, further entrenching the junta six months it seized power in a coup.

The state of emergency — set for a year when the regime took over in February — could be extended through August 2023, the senior general said in a televised speech on Sunday to mark the six-month anniversary of the putsch.

Min Aung Hlaing said he will transfer the power to the winning party after a free and fair election is held within two years. Last week, the regime annulled the November election won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy after alleging it had misused its administrative power.

“We will accomplish the provisions of the state-of-emergency by August 2023,” he said.

The official status change to a caretaker government will allow the State Administration Council, as it is known, to perform duties more quickly and efficiently, the council said in a notice on Sunday. According to the order, SAC Vice Chairman Soe Win will become deputy prime minister, while the chairs of states and regions will take the roles of chief ministers for the provinces.