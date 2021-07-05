Dozens of Nigerian children kidnapped from boarding school

LAGOS, Nigeria — Unknown assailants abducted dozens of Nigerian children from a boarding school on Monday.

The heavily armed men attacked Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi town, Kaduna state, in the early hours of the morning.

They fired shots and advanced to the students' accommodation, the state government said in a statement.

The number of children abducted was initially unclear. According to residents, the school has about 180 students. Kaduna Home Affairs Minister Samuel Aruwan on Monday could only confirm that 28 students were safe.

Child abductions and attacks on schools are common in Africa's most populous country. They are carried out by both Islamist terrorist groups, such as Boko Haram, and criminal gangs who want to extort ransom money.

