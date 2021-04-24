Hopes of finding crew alive fade as Indonesian sub considered sunk

Search teams have found objects from an Indonesian military submarine that went missing off Bali with 53 people on board, the armed forces said on Saturday, as hopes of finding the crew alive faded.

The discovery of the objects means the search had entered the "subsunk phase," meaning that the KRI Nanggala-402 is considered to have sunk, Air Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto said.

The objects include a bottle of lubricant to grease the periscope and a device that protects a torpedo.

"The objects found near the last location of the submarine are believed to be parts of the submarine," he said. "These objects would have never got out of the submarine unless there was pressure."

The fate of the 53 crew members was unknown, but Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono hinted they were unlikely to have survived.

"The victims have not been found yet, but obviously with the finding of these objects it can be surmised," he said at a news conference.

Yudo said he did not believe the submarine had disintegrated.

"I don't think it exploded. The pressure was so high that there could have been cracks in the submarine," he said

Australian frigate HMAS Ballarat and US reconnaissance aircraft P-8 Poseidon arrived in Indonesia on Saturday to join dozens of Indonesian vessels that have scoured the Bali sea to locate the submarine, the military said.

Singapore's submarine rescue ship MV Swift Rescue was expected to arrive later in the day, he said.

Malaysia and India are also sending ships to support the effort.

The German-made KRI Nanggala-402 lost contact about 60 miles north of Bali in the early hours of Wednesday during a torpedo attack exercise, officials said.

The Navy said on Thursday that the oxygen reserve of the submarine was expected to run out early on Saturday. It said that the submarine was suspected to be about 2,000 feet underwater, although it was designed to dive only to depths of 800-1,600 feet.

Aerial surveillance by a helicopter found an oil spill in the location where the submarine was last detected, but it was not clear if it was connected.

