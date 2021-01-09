World

US to end restrictions for diplomats regarding Taiwan: Pompeo

ROS KRASNY Bloomberg News

WASHINGTON — The U.S. will remove “self-imposed restrictions” on how its diplomats and other officials approach Taiwan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, in a move that’s sure to roil Beijing.

“For several decades the State Department has created complex internal restrictions to regulate our diplomats, service members, and other officials’ interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts,” Pompeo said in a statement Saturday. “No more.”

Pompeo, a harsh critic of China, said the U.S. government has previously taken its actions regarding Taiwan “in an attempt to appease the Communist regime in Beijing.

