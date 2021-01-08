London mayor declares ‘major incident’ as Britain hits record deaths

LONDON — Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a "major incident" in London as Britain as a whole saw a record daily number of deaths relating to the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The government in London said that as of Friday, 1,325 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, the highest daily number since the pandemic began, bringing the total number of deaths to 79,833, as reported by the PA news agency.

There were a further 68,053 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in Britain to 2,957,472, PA reported.

Khan said that the spread of the coronavirus in the British capital is now "out of control."

"We are declaring a major incident because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS (National Health Service) could be overwhelmed and more people will die," Khan said in a statement.

"The situation in London is now critical with the spread of the virus out of control," he said.

Britain has had very high numbers of infections in the past few days. London is particularly hard hit. The hospitals are already largely full. The government and experts blame a new, possibly more contagious virus variant.

The so-called seven-day incidence of new infections per week per 100,000 inhabitants in the British capital is now more than 1,000.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in hospital in London rose by almost a third in the first week of January alone, and the number of intensive care patients rose by more than 40%, according to the mayor's statement.

Following on from the European Union, Britain has now also approved the COVID-19 vaccine from the U.S. manufacturer Moderna, the third preparation that can be used for vaccinations in Britain after BioNTech/Pfizer's and the domestic vaccine from Oxford University and the AstraZeneca group.

According to the government, around 1.5 million people in Britain have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. However, the pace of the vaccination campaign is to be accelerated significantly in order to get the virus under control.

The aim is to offer the 15 million British people who are particularly at risk a first vaccination by mid-February.

The news comes as London tightens restrictions on people arriving in England to halt the spread of the new, more infectious coronavirus strains.

From next week, passengers arriving by air, train or boat will have to show a negative test no older than 72 hours before their arrival, Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said early Friday.

Anyone who cannot show a test result on arrival will have to pay a 500-pound ($680) on-the-spot fine.

Exceptions to the rules include lorry drivers, children under 11 years of age and arrivals from Ireland.

Tests before departure are another defense measure, in addition to the mandatory self-isolation after entering from another country.

The three other British home nations have devolved powers regarding health issues. Scotland and Northern Ireland have said they will follow England's lead, introducing the same negative test requirement, and Shapps expected Wales to do so next week, PA reported on Friday.

"We already have significant measures in place to prevent imported cases of COVID-19, but with new strains of the virus developing internationally, we must take further precautions," Shapps said.

England has gone back into lockdown until March 31, meaning there are few international arrivals.

Many other countries have long since had rules in place that require a negative coronavirus test as a condition of entry.