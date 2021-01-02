Britain breaks single-day infection record as mutant strain spreads

LONDON — Britain on Saturday recorded more new coronavirus infections in a single day than ever before, registering over 57,700 cases within 24 hours, many of which are attributed to a possibly more contagious virus strain that is particularly rampant in London.

In the same period, 445 virus-related deaths were also recorded. So far, Britain has announced a death toll of over 82,600 since the pandemic began.

Hospitals in London are starting to reach the limits of their capacity, according to media reports. Patients are being put up in corridors or must wait for hours in an ambulance until a bed is free.

The president of the Royal College of Physicians, Andrew Goddard, advised hospitals nationwide to prepare for similar conditions.

"This new variant is definitely more contagious and spreading across the country," he told the BBC.