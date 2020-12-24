Mexico becomes first in Latin America to start vaccine campaign

MEXICO CITY — Mexico became the first country in Latin America to begin vaccinating its population against the coronavirus on Thursday, with the campaign start broadcast live during a news conference with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The head nurse of the intensive care unit at Mexico City's Ruben Lenero Hospital was the first Mexican woman to receive the vaccination, reported Mexico's El Universal newspaper.

Maria Irene Ramirez is among the front-line health workers treating patients with COVID-19. "This is the best gift that I could have received in 2020," said the 59-year-old, who volunteered to be vaccinated. "Of course we're scared, but we have to keep going ... and I want to stay in the firing line."

The first shipment of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech had arrived in Mexico on Wednesday from Belgium.

Lopez Obrador has pursued a contradictory strategy when it comes to the coronavirus: Mexicans were asked to stay at home, and more recently, to avoid Christmas celebrations, but the Mexican president has rejected implementing restrictions.

In Mexico, with a population of nearly 130 million, at least 120,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered, making it the country with the fourth-highest death toll worldwide.