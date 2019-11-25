Iran’s Guard threatens US, allies over protests

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, traffic passes a building that was set ablaze during recent protests over government-set gasoline prices rises, in Tehran, Iran. As Iran restores the internet after a weeklong government-imposed shutdown, new videos purport to show the demonstrations over gasoline prices rising and the security-force crackdown that followed. The videos offer only fragments of encounters, but they fill in the larger void left by Iran’s state-controlled television and radio channels. On their airwaves, hard-line officials allege foreign conspiracies and exile groups instigated the unrest that began Nov. 15. AP Photo

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned the U.S. and its allies as he addressed a pro-government demonstration denouncing last week’s violent protests over a fuel price hike.

Gen. Hossein Salami, echoing other Iranian officials, accused the U.S., Britain, Israel and Saudi Arabia of stoking the unrest. Addressing the crowd Monday, he warned the West: “If you cross our red line, we will destroy you... We will not leave any move unanswered.”

Amnesty International says more than 100 people were killed in the protests. Iran has not released a death toll and cut off internet for several days, making it hard to ascertain the extent and severity of the demonstrations.

Iran has been gripped by an economic crisis since the U.S. restored sanctions after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal.