Pro-democracy camp looks to have won Hong Kong election

Election winner candidate Kelvin Lam, right, and pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, second right, wave to people and thank for their support, outside South Horizons Station in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Pro-democracy candidates won nearly half of the seats in Hong Kong's local elections, according to partial returns Monday, as voters sent a clear signal of support for the anti-government protests that rocked the Chinese territory for more than five months. AP Photo

The pro-democracy opposition appears to have swept to victory in Hong Kong elections, as a record turnout dealt a clear rebuke to city leader Carrie Lam and her handling of violent protests that have divided the Chinese territory.

Votes were still being counted Monday morning, but Hong Kong media tallied that the pro-democracy camp had easily won a majority in the vote for 452 district council seats.

The result will likely force the central government in Beijing to rethink how to handle the unrest, which is now in its sixth month.

The district councils have little power, but the vote became a referendum on the protests. The record 71 percent turnout for a Hong Kong election was slowing down the vote counting.