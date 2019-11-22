Seoul decides to keep Japanese military intelligence pact

South Korea says it has decided to continue a 2016 military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan it previously decided to terminate amid ongoing disputes over their wartime history and trade.

The announcement by South Korea on Friday followed a strong U.S. push to save the pact, which has been a major symbol of the countries’ three-way security cooperation in the face of North Korea’s nuclear threat and China’s growing influence.

The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in says it decided to suspend the effect of the three months’ notice it gave in August to terminate the agreement, which was to expire on Saturday, after Tokyo agreed to reciprocal measures.