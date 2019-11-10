Online video shows Hong Kong police shooting protester

Protesters break up paving bricks to arm themselves during a clash with the police in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Police fired tear gas and protesters broke windows at a shopping mall Sunday in anti-government demonstrations across Hong Kong amid anger over a student activist's death and the arrest of pro-democracy lawmakers. AP Photo

Police in Hong Kong were filmed shooting at least one protester and possibly a second on Monday as demonstrators blocked subway lines and roads during the morning commute.

A police officer can be seen collaring one protester and then shooting another who approaches in a video posted on Facebook by online video outlet Cupid Producer.

The officer also fired at a third protester who approached. It was unclear if that protester was hit.

The shooting occurred in a crosswalk at a large intersection strewn with debris that had backed-up traffic.