World
Online video shows Hong Kong police shooting protester
Police in Hong Kong were filmed shooting at least one protester and possibly a second on Monday as demonstrators blocked subway lines and roads during the morning commute.
A police officer can be seen collaring one protester and then shooting another who approaches in a video posted on Facebook by online video outlet Cupid Producer.
The officer also fired at a third protester who approached. It was unclear if that protester was hit.
The shooting occurred in a crosswalk at a large intersection strewn with debris that had backed-up traffic.
