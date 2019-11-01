UK police urges suspects in truck death case to surrender

This undated photo issued on Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019 by Essex Police shows Ronan Hughes, right, and his brother Christopher Hughes from Northern Ireland, as the investigation widens into the deaths of 39 people who were found in truck container in southeastern England. Both are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking. (Essex Police via AP)

British police have urged two suspects in the deaths of 39 people found in a truck container last week to turn themselves in.

Essex Police detective Daniel Stoten used a press conference in Northern Ireland Friday to urge the two brothers to surrender to police.

Ronan and Christopher Hughes are being sought by police for questioning about possible links to the grim discovery of 39 bodies in a container truck in southeastern England on Oct. 23.

Police say they have already spoke to Ronan Hughes by telephone but want to talk to the two in person.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims or said where they came from, but many are thought to have come from Vietnam, where families have raised concerns about missing loved ones.