Official says shark bites 2 men on Great Barrier Reef

An ambulance official says a shark has seriously injured two men on Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

Queensland state Ambulance Service spokeswoman to Mel Mangan says the injured men were brought by boat on Tuesday from the Whitsunday Islands to the mainland town of Airlie Beach where paramedics were waiting for them.

She says they ae expected to be flown by helicopter south to a hospital in the city of Mackay.

Mangan did not know how the men came to be bitten by the shark.

A shark killed a man in November last year in a Whitsunday Islands harbor where two tourists had been mauled a month earlier.