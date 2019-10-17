World
Venezuela faces opposition in bid for seat on UN rights body
The General Assembly is holding elections to the U.N. Human Rights Council with all eyes on the contested race for Latin American seats where Venezuela is a candidate and rights groups and opponents of Nicolas Maduro's government are urging a "no" vote.
The Latin American and Caribbean regional group at the U.N. initially put forward two candidates for two seats — Venezuela and Brazil. But Costa Rica entered the race in early October, with strong backing from human rights groups and Maduro opponents.
The 193-member General Assembly is electing 14 members Thursday to the 47-member Human Rights Council for three-year terms starting Jan. 1.
The Geneva-based council can spotlight abuses and has special monitors watching certain countries and issues. It also periodically reviews human rights in every U.N. member country.
