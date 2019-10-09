World

Police: Some believed killed in shooting in eastern Germany

The Associated Press

BERLIN

Police in the eastern German city of Halle say people are believed to have been killed in what local media reported was a shooting.

A police tweet Wednesday gave no information on the nature of their deployment in the city but said that initial information is that "people were killed." They didn't give a number. They also urged people to stay at home.

The Bild and Middeldeutsche Zeitung newspapers reported that there was a shooting.

  Comments  