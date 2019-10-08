Church accused of covering up priest’s abuse, and paternity

Gerald Erebon looks over livestock at the Archers Post settlement in Kenya on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Erebon has been an outcast all his life: Tall, light-skinned with wavy hair, he looks nothing like the dark-skinned Kenyan man listed as his father on his birth certificate, or his black mother or siblings. He and his family say that’s because his biological father is the Rev. Mario Lacchin, an Italian priest of the Consolata Missionaries order who ministered in Archers Post, Kenya in the 1980s. AP Photo

The Vatican is investigating a Kenyan man's claim that his father is an Italian missionary priest who impregnated his mother soon after she turned 16.

Gerald Erebon has been an outcast all his life: Tall, light-skinned with wavy hair, Erebon looks nothing like the dark-skinned Kenyan man listed as his father on his birth certificate, or his black mother or siblings.

He and his family say that's because his biological father is the Rev. Mario Lacchin, an Italian priest of the Consolata Missionaries order who ministered in Archer's Post, Kenya, in the 1980s.

Lacchin has denied Erebon's claim and refused a paternity test. But the Vatican is investigating a case that highlights how the Catholic Church is reckoning with a legacy of allegations of sexual abuse and priests fathering children in Africa.