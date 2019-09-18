Cries in the night: Life in the limbo of a Mexican shelter

A Mexican shelter three miles from the border has become an international community, home to 130 migrants from 11 countries.

At El Buen Pastor, they wait — for days, weeks and months — for the opportunity to seek asylum in the United States. They endure stifling summer heat, dust storms and crushing boredom. Mothers apologize to their hungry children; Scrabble games go on for an eternity.

Says a 33-year-old Cuban economist who lives there: "Everybody cries here."

These are disquieting days for the migrants of El Buen Pastor. For the first time since World War II, the U.S. government is turning away thousands of asylum seekers, regardless of their need for refuge.