Spain to hold fresh elections in November

Spain's caretaker prime minister says fresh elections will take place in November as no leader can win enough parliamentary support to be able to form a government.

Pedro Sanchez made the announcement Tuesday after King Felipe VI announced that he had failed to find a party candidate capable of securing the support of a majority in parliament following elections April 29.

Sánchez's Socialists won the most seats in April's elections with 123 seats in the 350-seat lower chamber. Numerous other parties won sizeable representation in the chamber at the elections.

The king made the decision after two days of talks with party political leaders.

The deadline to form a government had been Sept. 23. Elections will now be held Nov. 10.