Yemeni officials say rebel shelling kills 13 civilians

Yemeni security officials say shelling by Houthi rebels has killed at least 13 civilians including women and children in the provinces of Hodeida and Taiz.

The officials said Saturday the attacks killed at least 11 people, including six from one family, south of the Red Sea city of Hodeida in the past 24 hours.

They say another two children were killed by mortar fire late Friday in the Salih district in the southwestern province of Taiz.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Yemen's war pits the Iran-backed Houthis against the internationally recognized government, which is supported by a Saudi-led coalition.

The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives and thrust millions to the brink of famine.